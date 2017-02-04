A federal judge in Boston Friday refused to extend a temporary order stopping President Trump's ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

After the Boston judge's decision, a federal judge in Seattle Friday issued what he called a nationwide ruling that temporarily blocks the ban on those travelers.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts is leading the legal fight in Boston against Trump's executive order. To discuss the fast-moving legal developments, Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU in Massachusetts, joined WBUR's Weekend Edition Saturday.