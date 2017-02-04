closeDonate

As Boston Judge Denies Extension Of Stay Of Trump Immigration Order, Seattle Judge Issues New Nationwide Stay04:44

February 04, 2017
By Shannon Dooling
Lawyers are trying to determine the impact of two court decisions on President Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Friday night, a federal judge in Seattle ordered the government to stop carrying out a ban on immigrants from those seven nations.

That followed a Boston federal judge's refusal to extend a temporary restraining order on the president's order that was granted almost a week ago.

WBUR reporter Shannon Dooling has been following the legal fight in Boston and it's effects on immigration issues. Shannon joined Weekend Edition Saturday to discuss

This story aired on February 4, 2017.

Shannon Dooling Reporter
Shannon Dooling is a reporter representing WBUR on a team of public radio station journalists in the New England News Collaborative.

