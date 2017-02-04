Support the news
Lawyers are trying to determine the impact of two court decisions on President Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.
Friday night, a federal judge in Seattle ordered the government to stop carrying out a ban on immigrants from those seven nations.
That followed a Boston federal judge's refusal to extend a temporary restraining order on the president's order that was granted almost a week ago.
WBUR reporter Shannon Dooling has been following the legal fight in Boston and it's effects on immigration issues. Shannon joined Weekend Edition Saturday to discuss
