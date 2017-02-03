Boston Judge To Decide 'Promptly' On Whether To Extend Stay Of Trump's Immigration Order

A federal judge in Boston has said he'll decide by early Sunday whether to extend a temporary restraining order against President Trump's controversial immigration executive order.

The executive order temporarily suspends U.S. travel from seven predominately Muslim nations and all admission of refugees, and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely.

In federal court on Friday, Judge Nathaniel Gorton reminded those gathered that the hearing was not about immigration rights or about the merits or demerits of the executive order. Instead, he said it was about potentially extending a seven-day restraining order that was issued early Sunday.

Matthew Segal, legal director of the Massachusetts ACLU, presented arguments for the plaintiffs and several times implored the judge to consider the intent of the president's executive order, not strictly the words used in the order.

Judge Gorton repeatedly read from Trump's order, at one point asking the plaintiffs' attorneys: "Where does the executive order specifically mention a Muslim ban or majority-Muslim countries?"

Segal mentioned several of Trump's campaign promises, specifically his calling for a "Muslim ban," and Segal also referenced tweets to the same effect. "This is a case that can hinge on the government's intention," he said, emphasizing what he called the White House's desire to fulfill a campaign promise.

Discussing the plaintiffs named on the petition, Gorton mentioned that all of the lawful permanent residents named are presently in the country and that -- after clarification from the White House this week — are not affected by the executive order.

Gorton did recognize two F-1 visa holders, Zahrasdat Mirrazi Renani and Leily Amirsarday, listed as plaintiffs in the case, and sought to clarify their current statuses, given recent revelations that the State Department issued a memo revoking all visas for people from the seven majority-Muslim countries.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Josuha Press, representing the U.S. government, clarified that pursuant to the State Department memo, their F-1 visas have been revoked.

It's unclear whether the plaintiffs are aware of their status.

Asking for still-further clarification, Gorton asked whether Renani and Amirsarday would be barred from the U.S. if they were to travel abroad and then reenter the U.S. Press said they would be barred from entering again if they were to leave the U.S.

This statement, however, is at odds with what State Department officials said Wednesday when referring to the implications of the visa revocation. A State Department spokesperson stated: "The revocation has no impact on the legal status of those already in the United States."

But, according to Press, the F-1 visas of the plaintiffs who are legally in the U.S. at this point have indeed been revoked.

Segal said there's going to be substantial chaos here in Boston and around the world if this temporary restraining order expires.

Judge Gorton said the court will make a decision "promptly."