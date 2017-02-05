For the New England Patriots and their fans, the waiting is almost over. It's Super Bowl Sunday.

The Pats take to the field Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. It's the Patriots ninth appearance in the big game. They have won four times.

It's the Falcons second appearance — that other time, the Falcons lost.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in Houston. WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer is in Houston and joined Weekend Edition Sunday to discuss the buildup to the game.