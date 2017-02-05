closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Marsh Chapel Service
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

It's Here — Patriots Fans Energized For Super Bowl Sunday05:27

Play
February 05, 2017
By Shira Springer
Share
New England Patriots fan Keith Birchall cheers for his team outside the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LI. (David J. Phillip/AP)closemore
New England Patriots fan Keith Birchall cheers for his team outside the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LI. (David J. Phillip/AP)

For the New England Patriots and their fans, the waiting is almost over. It's Super Bowl Sunday.

The Pats take to the field Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. It's the Patriots ninth appearance in the big game. They have won four times.

It's the Falcons second appearance — that other time, the Falcons lost.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in Houston. WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer is in Houston and joined Weekend Edition Sunday to discuss the buildup to the game.

This story aired on February 5, 2017.

Related:

Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.