Support the news
A Melrose man celebrated the safe arrival of his mother from his native Iran in Boston on Sunday night.
Her arrival came a week after the Iranian woman had been denied entry into the U.S. following President Trump's travel ban. WBUR's Kassandra Sundt was at Logan International Airport for the reunion.
This story aired on February 6, 2017.
Kassandra Sundt Producer/Reporter
Kassandra Sundt started at WBUR as a Here & Now intern, and has worked in several departments at WBUR since 2011.
Support the news
More WBUR News or Explore Audio.