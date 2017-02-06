closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: BBC Newshour
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

After Delay Following Trump's Travel Ban, Mother And Son Reunite At Logan02:51

Play
February 06, 2017
By Kassandra Sundt
Share
Babak Moghadam, second from left, reunites with his mother, second from right, with his fiancée, far right, and sister.closemore
Babak Moghadam, second from left, reunites with his mother, second from right, with his fiancée, far right, and sister.

A Melrose man celebrated the safe arrival of his mother from his native Iran in Boston on Sunday night.

Her arrival came a week after the Iranian woman had been denied entry into the U.S. following President Trump's travel ban. WBUR's Kassandra Sundt was at Logan International Airport for the reunion.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

Related:

Kassandra Sundt Producer/Reporter
Kassandra Sundt started at WBUR as a Here & Now intern, and has worked in several departments at WBUR since 2011.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.