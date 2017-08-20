Support the news

'If You See Something Wrong, Say Something': Messages From Boston's Counter-Protesters

August 20, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Counter-protesters stand on the periphery of the rally. (Michael Dwyer/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Counter-protesters stand on the periphery of the rally. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

From Roxbury to Boston Common, more than 40,000 people danced, sang, and walked across Boston yesterday. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said it showed that "Boston stood for peace and love, not bigotry and hate."

WBUR's Martha Bebinger reports for WBUR's Weekend Edition. 

This segment aired on August 20, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Martha Bebinger Twitter Reporter
Martha Bebinger covers health care and other general assignments for WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news