Boston Sports Teams Tell Fans To Take A Stand Against Racism

Athletes from the Boston area's five professional sports teams are launching a new campaign to fight racism and discrimination.

The Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Revolution are joining a project they're calling "Take the Lead" that was unveiled Thursday at Fenway Park.

It includes a public service announcement featuring a montage of athletes telling fans to "stand for our teams but don't stand for racism."

They say that "if you hear something wrong, offensive or hateful, speak up, say something."

Among those in the video are the Patriots' Devin McCourty, the Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia and the Bruins' Patrice Bergeron. It will be shown at Boston-area sports events.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy previously said the effort was sparked by two racist incidents at Fenway Park in May.