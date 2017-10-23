Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, brought what he calls his "political revolution" to the Boston area Monday.

Sanders rallied for progressive candidates running for local office such as city council, board of aldermen and school board — in Cambridge and Somerville.

Sanders came to Somerville as part of his effort to build a nation-wide grassroots progressive movement and generate excitement for down-ballot races across the country.

"We need a mass movement of people at the grassroots level who are going to stand up and fight back," Sanders said Monday. "And that means getting involved, which is what you are doing and those candidates are doing at the local level."

Sanders, a former mayor, was here to throw his star power behind a group of local candidates for board of aldermen and city council in Cambridge and Somerville who've been endorsed by OUR REVOLUTION. The group, with chapters across the country, was formed by supporters of Sanders' presidential campaign to back progressives.

Sanders acknowledged these are dispiriting times for his supporters, while offering a reprise of his presidential campaign speech — including a condemnation of growing economic inequality, a push for single payer healthcare and free public college for all.

"These ideas exist already in country after country all over the world! We got thousands of kids — American kids — going to Germany now. You know why? Because they can get free college education in Germany," Sanders explained. "Well, we thank you, Germany. But we should be doing it here in the United States of America."