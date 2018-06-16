The Boston Globe said on Friday it is suspending columnist Kevin Cullen for three months without pay over problems in his reporting and public remarks following the Boston Marathon Bombing.

The Globe began investigating Cullen's columns in April after WEEI radio personalities raised questions about his stories.

The Globe ordered two separate reviews. They revealed significant issues — including a conversation Cullen says he had with members of the Boston Fire Department that may never have happened.

The paper says Cullen did not intentionally fabricate details in his columns themselves — although he did make a mistake in his first column after the attack and the mistake was never corrected until the conclusion of the investigation.

In a statement to The Globe, Cullen apologized, and said he had been up all night and drinking when he granted interviews hours after the bombing.

