Mexico Weighs The ‘Trump Effect ‘

President Trump’s strong statements on trade and immigration are straining the US relationship with Mexico. We’ll hear reaction from our southern neighbor.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center left, shakes hands with Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, left, and Mexico's Interior Secretary Miguel Angel Osorio Chong look on, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Mexico City. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Guests

Christine Murray, Mexico correspondent for Reuters. (@chrissiemurray)

Shannon O’Neil, senior fellow for Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Author of the book, “Two Nations Indivisible.” (@shannonkoneil)

Arturo Sarukhan, nonresident senior fellow in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution. Former Mexican ambassador to the United States and former chief of policy planning in the Mexican Foreign Ministry. (@Arturo_Sarukhan)

From Tom’s Reading List

Reuters: Confident Mexico says will not rush to negotiate NAFTA with Trump — "Mexico is increasingly confident that U.S. President Donald Trump will not be able to impose harsh barriers on imports anytime soon, and officials signaled they may hit their northern neighbor's most trade-sensitive districts in case he does."

POLITICO: Trump promises his Mexico wall is 'way ahead of schedule' — "Since taking office, Trump has taken steps to begin construction of the wall but seemingly has gained little traction in compelling the Mexican government to fund it. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has steadfastly held the position that his nation will under no circumstances pay for Trump’s wall, while Trump and other White House officials have insisted that the Mexican government ultimately will pay."

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Talks With Mexico Clouded by Mixed Message — "Top Trump administration officials tried Thursday to soften the message on expanded U.S. immigration-enforcement efforts during talks here, but Mexican officials signaled little progress had been made in bridging differences that threaten to further fray ties between the two countries."