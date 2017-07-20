Radio Boston
Support the news
Boston Mayoral Forums 2017: Marty Walsh
Part two of our special Mayoral Forums Series, hosted along with UMass Boston, The Boston Globe, NECN, NBC Boston and Telemundo Boston
This fall, Boston has a big choice: Give Mayor Marty Walsh a second term, or elect a new face for the city, Councilor Tito Jackson.
On Wednesday, we presented the first of two mayoral conversations, with Jackson. On Thursday, we speak with Walsh. We talk to the candidates about education, inequality, race, public safety and their own personal backgrounds.
The hour-long forums begin at 3 p.m. on-air and online. You can watch Walsh's forum here:
Guest
Marty Walsh, mayor of Boston since 2014. He tweets @marty_walsh.
This program airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
More from Radio Boston
Support the news