Support the news

Boston Mayoral Forums 2017: Marty Walsh

July 20, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh at WBUR in 2015 (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh at WBUR in 2015 (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Part two of our special Mayoral Forums Series, hosted along with UMass Boston, The Boston Globe, NECN, NBC Boston and Telemundo Boston

This fall, Boston has a big choice: Give Mayor Marty Walsh a second term, or elect a new face for the city, Councilor Tito Jackson.

On Wednesday, we presented the first of two mayoral conversations, with Jackson. On Thursday, we speak with Walsh. We talk to the candidates about education, inequality, race, public safety and their own personal backgrounds.

The hour-long forums begin at 3 p.m. on-air and online. You can watch Walsh's forum here:

Guest

Marty Walsh, mayor of Boston since 2014. He tweets @marty_walsh.

This program airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news