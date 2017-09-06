On Tuesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the league is conducting an investigation into whether or not the Boston Red Sox have been using technology to cheat. The confirmation follows a New York Times report that claims the league is looking into the Red Sox's use of an Apple Watch to steal opposing team's signals. This would violate MLB's rules against the use of electronic equipment.

We also discuss Venus Williams' remarkable performance at the US Open. The 37-year-old continues to amaze as she pursues another major title.