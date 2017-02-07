closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

DeVos Confirmation Vote Sets Up Potentially Historic Tie-Break

February 07, 2017
Share

The Senate is set to vote on Betsy DeVos, President Trump's pick for education secretary, Tuesday afternoon. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be the tie-breaking vote in favor of her confirmation. If that happens, it would be the first time ever that a vice president has cast a deciding vote on a cabinet nomination.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about that vote, and where Republicans stand in their push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

This story aired on February 7, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.