DeVos Confirmation Vote Sets Up Potentially Historic Tie-Break

The Senate is set to vote on Betsy DeVos, President Trump's pick for education secretary, Tuesday afternoon. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be the tie-breaking vote in favor of her confirmation. If that happens, it would be the first time ever that a vice president has cast a deciding vote on a cabinet nomination.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about that vote, and where Republicans stand in their push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.