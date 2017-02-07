DeVos Confirmation Vote Sets Up Potentially Historic Tie-Break

Support the news
The Senate is set to vote on Betsy DeVos, President Trump's pick for education secretary, Tuesday afternoon. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be the tie-breaking vote in favor of her confirmation. If that happens, it would be the first time ever that a vice president has cast a deciding vote on a cabinet nomination.
NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about that vote, and where Republicans stand in their push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
This story aired on February 7, 2017.
