closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Houston High School Experiments With Giving Students More Choice In Learning

February 13, 2017
By Laura Isensee, Houston Public Media
Share
Jazmin Cruz (left), 15, and Jainny Leos, 18, both picked Zumba, a dance fitness class, for their Genius Time because they’re passionate about health. They say that family members suffer from diabetes and they want to combat chronic illness in their community through fitness. (Laura Isensee)closemore
Jazmin Cruz (left), 15, and Jainny Leos, 18, both picked Zumba, a dance fitness class, for their Genius Time because they’re passionate about health. They say that family members suffer from diabetes and they want to combat chronic illness in their community through fitness. (Laura Isensee)

In northeast Houston, Furr High School once had a reputation no school wants: It was plagued by gangs and student dropouts posed a big problem. Now, school administrators are trying to turn things around with some innovative programs that are drawing attention nationally.

Laura Isensee (@lauraisensee) from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media takes us on campus for something called “Genius Time.”

This story aired on February 13, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.