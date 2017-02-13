Houston High School Experiments With Giving Students More Choice In Learning

Support the news
In northeast Houston, Furr High School once had a reputation no school wants: It was plagued by gangs and student dropouts posed a big problem. Now, school administrators are trying to turn things around with some innovative programs that are drawing attention nationally.
Laura Isensee (@lauraisensee) from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media takes us on campus for something called “Genius Time.”
This story aired on February 13, 2017.
