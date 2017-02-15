What U.S. Relations With Israel Might Look Like Under Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets officially with President Trump for the first time Wednesday in Washington.

Netanyahu has high hopes for his country's relationship with the U.S. under a Trump presidency. So what's the relationship likely to look like? And where are things most likely to get complicated?

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dov Waxman (@dovwaxman), professor of political science, international affairs and Israel studies at Northeastern University, and co-director of the school's Middle East Center.