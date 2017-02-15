closeDonate

What U.S. Relations With Israel Might Look Like Under Trump

February 15, 2017
A man walks past the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2013. (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets officially with President Trump for the first time Wednesday in Washington.

Netanyahu has high hopes for his country's relationship with the U.S. under a Trump presidency. So what's the relationship likely to look like? And where are things most likely to get complicated?

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dov Waxman (@dovwaxman), professor of political science, international affairs and Israel studies at Northeastern University, and co-director of the school's Middle East Center.

This story aired on February 15, 2017.

