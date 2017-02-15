closeDonate

With Cloud Hanging Over White House, Trump Welcomes Israeli Prime Minister

February 15, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. (Gali Tibbon/AP)

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet at the White House on Wednesday.

It comes at a difficult time for the Trump administration after the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn on Monday, and reports that Trump campaign staff had repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials before the election.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the political news of the day.

This story aired on February 15, 2017.

