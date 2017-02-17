closeDonate

DJ Sessions: Classical With A Twist

February 17, 2017
Ethiopian pianist and composer Girma Yifrashewa. (Courtesy Victor Jeffreys II)closemore
Ethiopian pianist and composer Girma Yifrashewa. (Courtesy Victor Jeffreys II)

Terrance McKnight of WQXR in New York speaks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about artists bringing classical music in interesting new directions, including the Ethiopian-born composer and pianist Girma Yifrashewa.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Fats Waller, "Handful of Keys"

Fats Waller, "Handful of Keys" (performed by Speakeasy String Quartet)

Girma Yifrashewa, "Sememen"

David Rakowski, "Absofunkinlutely"

Carman Moore, "Wellness for All"

This story aired on February 17, 2017.

