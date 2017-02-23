closeDonate

What Makes An Effective Protest Movement?

February 23, 2017
Demonstrators protest near the White House in Washington for the Women's March on Jan. 21, 2017. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
President Trump's policies on immigration, refugees and more have prompted millions of people to take to the streets. Many of them are first-time protesters.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with L.A. Kauffman (@lakauffman), author of "Direct Action: Protest and the Reinvention of American Radicalism," about the history of protest movements, and which kinds have worked and which have fizzled.

This story aired on February 23, 2017.

