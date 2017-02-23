What Makes An Effective Protest Movement?

Support the news
President Trump's policies on immigration, refugees and more have prompted millions of people to take to the streets. Many of them are first-time protesters.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with L.A. Kauffman (@lakauffman), author of "Direct Action: Protest and the Reinvention of American Radicalism," about the history of protest movements, and which kinds have worked and which have fizzled.
This story aired on February 23, 2017.
