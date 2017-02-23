Oscar Night: 5 Finger Foods To Eat While You Watch

Support the news
For Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst, Oscar night means preparing finger foods, getting into pajamas and watching the show on television. Kathy shares some of her favorite Oscar-night treats with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.
A simple ginger-infused syrup makes a great non-alcoholic drink or cocktail. Add a few tablespoons of the syrup to a tall glass of seltzer water, or add to prosecco (or champagne) or a glass of rum and lime juice.
This is not your ordinary mashed guacamole. This elegant version uses cubes of ripe avocado with fresh lime juice, grated lime zest, cilantro, chile pepper and olive oil. If you can find fresh pomegranates sprinkle the top of the guacamole with pomegranate seeds. Serve with salsa, sour cream and taco chips or warm tortillas and raw sliced vegetables like radishes, fennel, carrots, peppers, etc.
A tartine is a slice of bread (or toast) with sweet or savory toppings. This one is very California (darling). It’s sweet, crunchy, creamy and takes only 5 minutes to put together. Look for creamy, fresh ricotta cheese, local honey and good salted pistachios.
Popcorn may be the ultimate movie food. But it doesn’t have to be the same old same old. In these flavored popcorns, I try to introduce some flavors from countries highlighted in the news these days. Dukah? Aleppo peppers? Try any of these flavor combinations and then think up your own variety.
Add any of the following to the hot, just-cooked popcorn:
Middle Eastern Spiced Popcorn: Using a mortar and pestle, crush 1 tablespoon black peppercorns, 1 tablespoon allspice, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and a pinch of ground nutmeg and a pinch of Aleppo pepper if you have it. If you don’t have a mortar and pestle simple mix 1 tablespoon coarsely ground pepper (from a pepper mill) with the other ingredients. (If you don’t have a pepper mill you should buy one — invaluable!) Melt 2 tablespoons butter and 1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil over low heat. Add the spice mixture and cook stirring for 1 minute. Add to warm popcorn and toss well.
Spicy Turmeric Butter and Sharp Cheddar: Melt 4 tablespoons butter with 1/4 teaspoon cayenne, 1/4 teaspoon mild chile powder and 1 teaspoon ground turmeric. Cook, stirring, until the butter turns a gorgeous yellow and has a spicy flavor. Pour over the hot popcorn and toss thoroughly with 1/2 packed cup finely grated sharp cheddar cheese.
Cheese, Thyme and Pepper: 1/4 to 1/3 cup grated Parmesan (or your favorite hard) cheese, 1 1/2 teaspoon dried crumbled thyme (or 1 tablespoon fresh, chopped), sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.
Find some good caramels, a bar of dark chocolate, and sea salt and wow your Oscar crowd with these super fast chocolate-dipped caramels dusted with coarse sea salt. You can also dip dates or dried apricots.
The idea for this recipe came from my daughter, Emma Rudolph, a food writer, editor and recipe developer in San Francisco.
Kathy Gunst Here & Now Resident Chef
Resident chef Kathy Gunst is a 2015 James Beard Award-winning journalist and the author of 15 cookbooks.
