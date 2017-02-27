Well, That Was Awkward. 'La La Land' Didn't Win Best Picture After All

Support the news
Sunday night's Best Picture blunder at the Oscars is being called one of the most awkward moments in the history of live television.
Presenters at the Academy Awards incorrectly announced that "La La Land" had won the trophy when it was "Moonlight" that had actually been the winning nominee.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about what happened and why.
This story aired on February 27, 2017.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.