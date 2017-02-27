closeDonate

Well, That Was Awkward. 'La La Land' Didn't Win Best Picture After All

February 27, 2017
The casts of "Moonlight" and "La La Land" appear on stage as presenter Warren Beatty (center) shows the winner's envelope for Best Picture. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Sunday night's Best Picture blunder at the Oscars is being called one of the most awkward moments in the history of live television.

Presenters at the Academy Awards incorrectly announced that "La La Land" had won the trophy when it was "Moonlight" that had actually been the winning nominee.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about what happened and why.

This story aired on February 27, 2017.

