EPA To Slash Fuel Efficiency Standards For Cars

The Trump administration will reportedly roll back regulations on the auto industry as soon as this week.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is expected to weaken the fuel economy standards that were set by President Obama's administration. They required cars and trucks to get an average of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Last month automakers called on the EPA to withdraw that rule.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Bloomberg's Jamie Butters (@MittenHawk).