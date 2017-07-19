Here & Now
Assessing Health Care Failure Fallout And Newly Disclosed Trump-Putin Meeting
Republican Senators are having lunch with President Trump at the White House Wednesday, to try to figure out what the next steps are on health care after Senate efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act stalled.
Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins to discuss the political fallout of those failed attempts at overhauling health care, as well as the newly disclosed private conversation that took place between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit earlier this month.
This segment airs on July 19, 2017.
