How The Literature Of Partition Still Resonates Today

Seventy years ago this week, British-ruled India was divided into India and Pakistan. But the partition was a traumatic one: Some 15 million people were displaced and over a million people were estimated killed in the violence that erupted.

Over the years both Indian and Pakistani authors have addressed partition in their works. NPR Asia editor Nishant Dahiya (@nprnishant) joins Here & Now's Robin Young with his picks for books that best illuminate the topic, and discusses how the stories also resonate with today's readers.

5 Partition Book Picks From NPR's Nishant Dahiya