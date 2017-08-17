Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

How The Literature Of Partition Still Resonates Today

August 17, 2017
The covers of (left to right) "Midnight's Furies," by Nisid Hajari, "Midnight's Children," by Salman Rushdie and "Train To Pakistan," by Khuswant Singh. (Courtesy of the publishers)MoreCloseclosemore
Seventy years ago this week, British-ruled India was divided into India and Pakistan. But the partition was a traumatic one: Some 15 million people were displaced and over a million people were estimated killed in the violence that erupted.

Over the years both Indian and Pakistani authors have addressed partition in their works. NPR Asia editor Nishant Dahiya (@nprnishant) joins Here & Now's Robin Young with his picks for books that best illuminate the topic, and discusses how the stories also resonate with today's readers.

5 Partition Book Picks From NPR's Nishant Dahiya

This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

