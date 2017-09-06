Here & Now
Trump Vows To 'Revisit' DACA As Legal Questions Rise
In a tweet Tuesday night, President Trump vowed that if Congress fails to act soon, he will revisit his decision to wind down DACA.
Law professor Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss some of the legal questions surrounding the Trump administration's decision to rescind the program, and why he opposes the kind of executive action that created DACA in the first place.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
