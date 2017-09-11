Here & Now
Experiencing Irma In Naples, Fort Myers
Here & Now's Robin Young gets two updates from Florida assessing the situation as Irma — now a tropical storm — moves through the state. She speaks with Randy Henderson, the mayor of Fort Myers, Florida, about how the storm has affected the city, and Ed Laudise, vice principal of a school in Naples, where people were sheltered as Irma passed overhead.
