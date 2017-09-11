Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Experiencing Irma In Naples, Fort Myers

September 11, 2017 Updated September 11, 2017 12:40 PM
People walk through flooded streets the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on Sept. 11, 2017 in Fort Myers, Fla. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Here & Now's Robin Young gets two updates from Florida assessing the situation as Irma — now a tropical storm — moves through the state. She speaks with Randy Henderson, the mayor of Fort Myers, Florida, about how the storm has affected the city, and Ed Laudise, vice principal of a school in Naples, where people were sheltered as Irma passed overhead.

