Here & Now
Support the news
Emergency Teams Uncover Devastation On Florida Keys
Officials in Florida continue to assess the damage to the Florida Keys, which bore the brunt of the storm in the United States. Many parts of the Keys remain without water and power as emergency teams attempt to reach as many as 10,000 people trapped on the islands.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Monroe County administrator Roman Gastesi to get an update on rescue and recovery efforts.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news