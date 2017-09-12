Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Emergency Teams Uncover Devastation On Florida Keys

September 12, 2017
Debris is shown strewn along a roadway in the wake of powerful Hurricane Irma on Sept. 11, 2017 in Isamorada, a village encompassing six of the Florida Keys. (Marc Serota/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Officials in Florida continue to assess the damage to the Florida Keys, which bore the brunt of the storm in the United States. Many parts of the Keys remain without water and power as emergency teams attempt to reach as many as 10,000 people trapped on the islands.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Monroe County administrator Roman Gastesi to get an update on rescue and recovery efforts.

This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

