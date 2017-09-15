Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Retail Sales Fall In August

September 15, 2017
The latest data from the Commerce Department show retail sales declined in August, and the previous two months were also revised downward. The drop was largely thanks to consumers spending less at car dealerships, but it also offers insight into the larger retail trends.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News.

This segment airs on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

