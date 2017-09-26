Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

National Anthem Singer Meghan Linsey Takes A Knee

September 26, 2017
Meghan Linsey arrives at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The ongoing silent protest by NFL players continued Monday night with Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys players participating. This followed President Trump's comments over the weekend calling the demonstrations disrespectful to the flag and the country.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with country singer Meghan Linsey (@meghanlinsey) about her decision to take a knee after singing the national anthem at the Titans-Seahawks game on Sunday.

This segment airs on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

