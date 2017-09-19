Support the news

Red Sox CEO Explains Anti-Racism PSAs By Boston Sports Teams That Will Roll At Fenway Park05:35Download

Play
September 19, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Boston professional sports teams are taking steps to combat racism in Boston and at games. On Sept. 28, the Red Sox plan to play public service announcements at Fenway Park that feature athletes calling on fans to stand against racism and hate speech. The Bruins, Patriots, Celtics and Revolution will also show the videos. Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on September 19, 2017.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news