Red Sox CEO Explains Anti-Racism PSAs By Boston Sports Teams That Will Roll At Fenway Park05:35Play
Boston professional sports teams are taking steps to combat racism in Boston and at games. On Sept. 28, the Red Sox plan to play public service announcements at Fenway Park that feature athletes calling on fans to stand against racism and hate speech. The Bruins, Patriots, Celtics and Revolution will also show the videos. Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on September 19, 2017.
