Week In Review: Trump's Executive Order On Immigration And Boston's Federal Hearing

In Boston Federal court today, Massachusetts civil liberties lawyers argued that President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration violates the United States Constitution, and should be permanently overturned.

The case comes at the end of a tumultuous week in Boston, following the president's signing of the ban on Friday night — one that immediately barred visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries. More than 100,000 visas have been revoked, according to a government lawyer in separate case heard today in a Virginia federal court.

Guests

Shannon Dooling, WBUR reporter. She tweets @sdooling.

Tiziana Dearing, co-director of the Center for Social Innovation at Boston College. and a member of WBUR's executive advisory board. She tweets @tiziana_dearing.

Charlie Chieppo, senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute and research fellow at the Ash Center of Harvard's Kennedy School. He tweets @CharlieChieppo.