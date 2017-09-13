Radio Boston
Sports With Littlefield: Red Sox Playoff Chances
Last night, the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers, 2-0, thanks to a complete shutout by pitcher Corey Kluber. The Indians have now tied the American League record held by the 2001 Oakland Athletics.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox remain in first place in the AL East, four games ahead of the Yankees.
Guest
Bill Littlefield, host of NPR's Only A Game, which tweets @OnlyAGameNPR.
This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
