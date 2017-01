Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss why he supports President Trump's order restricting U.S. entry to people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Bryne (@RepByrne) calls it "an effort by the Trump administration to do something that many of us in Congress have been pleading with the prior administration to do for over a year and a half now."