What Happens To Somali Refugees Banned From U.S.?

Hundreds of Somali refugees were scheduled to enter the U.S. this week, but their plans have been put on hold by President Trump's travel ban. Somalia is one of seven majority-Muslim countries specified in the restrictions.

As the refugees wait, refugee camps in Kenya are also planning to close later this year, forcing Somalis to return to their country or look for refuge elsewhere.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Abdi Samatar, a professor and chair at the University of Minnesota who focuses on Somalia, about the ban's impact.