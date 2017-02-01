closeDonate

What Happens To Somali Refugees Banned From U.S.?

February 01, 2017
Somali refugee Nimo Hashi hugs her daughter Taslim at their home Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Hashi bought a new kitchen table and couches for her Salt Lake City apartment in joyful anticipation of reuniting Friday with her husband for the first time in nearly three years. But he won't be arriving as planned to see her and the 2-year-old daughter he's never met. He is among hundreds of people stuck in limbo after President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banned refugees and nearly all travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Somalia. (Rick Bowmer/AP)closemore
Hundreds of Somali refugees were scheduled to enter the U.S. this week, but their plans have been put on hold by President Trump's travel ban. Somalia is one of seven majority-Muslim countries specified in the restrictions.

As the refugees wait, refugee camps in Kenya are also planning to close later this year, forcing Somalis to return to their country or look for refuge elsewhere.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Abdi Samatar, a professor and chair at the University of Minnesota who focuses on Somalia, about the ban's impact.

