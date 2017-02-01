closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

President Trump's Travel Ban Spills Into Sports

February 01, 2017
Share
Sarah Elizabeth Robles, of the United States, prepares for a lift in the women's 75kg weightlifting competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in August 2016. (Mike Groll/AP)closemore
Sarah Elizabeth Robles, of the United States, prepares for a lift in the women's 75kg weightlifting competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in August 2016. (Mike Groll/AP)

Nike and Adidas, the world's largest athletics apparel makers, have both spoken out against President Trump's travel ban that focuses on seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations.

The restrictions are rippling through the international sports world, with organizations involved in international competitions trying to figure out how they might affect their athletes. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Weightlifting, about how the ban is impacting the organization.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.