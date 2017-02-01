President Trump's Travel Ban Spills Into Sports

Support the news
Nike and Adidas, the world's largest athletics apparel makers, have both spoken out against President Trump's travel ban that focuses on seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations.
The restrictions are rippling through the international sports world, with organizations involved in international competitions trying to figure out how they might affect their athletes. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Weightlifting, about how the ban is impacting the organization.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.