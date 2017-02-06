closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Legal Scholar Says Parts Of Trump Travel Ban Will Be Upheld06:21

Play
February 06, 2017
Share
Passengers walk out of an entrance after their arrival at Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Alexander F. Yuan/AP)closemore
Passengers walk out of an entrance after their arrival at Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Alexander F. Yuan/AP)

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the legal back-and-forth that took place in court over the weekend about President Trump's executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Dershowitz says he thinks that the federal appeals court in San Francisco that is considering the case Monday will likely find that certain travelers have no constitutional right to enter the U.S., while others do, in a case that he describes as a rush to judgment by both the Trump administration and the lower court judge in Seattle who issued a nationwide stay of the travel ban on Friday.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.