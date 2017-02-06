Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the legal back-and-forth that took place in court over the weekend about President Trump's executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Dershowitz says he thinks that the federal appeals court in San Francisco that is considering the case Monday will likely find that certain travelers have no constitutional right to enter the U.S., while others do, in a case that he describes as a rush to judgment by both the Trump administration and the lower court judge in Seattle who issued a nationwide stay of the travel ban on Friday.