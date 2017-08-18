Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

St. Joseph, Missouri, Prepares For Eclipse Watchers

August 18, 2017
  • Hannah McBride, 60db
St. Joseph, Missouri — population 75,000 — is expecting more than 100,000 visitors for the solar eclipse on Monday. It's among the biggest cities in the eclipse's path of totality.

Hannah McBride (@mcbrideh) of the digital media organization 60db has the story of how the city and its residents are getting ready for a total eclipse of the heartland.

This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

