Here & Now
Support the news
St. Joseph, Missouri, Prepares For Eclipse Watchers
St. Joseph, Missouri — population 75,000 — is expecting more than 100,000 visitors for the solar eclipse on Monday. It's among the biggest cities in the eclipse's path of totality.
Hannah McBride (@mcbrideh) of the digital media organization 60db has the story of how the city and its residents are getting ready for a total eclipse of the heartland.
This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news