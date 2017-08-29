Here & Now
Support the news
Harvey's Impact On One Of America's Most Important Ports
Tropical Storm Harvey continues to wreak havoc on southern Houston, drenching the area with more than feet of rain. While the city is underwater, what's happening to its oil and other industries?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about the impact of Harvey on Houston's economy.
This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news