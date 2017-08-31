Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

August 31, 2017
White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Some former homeland security officials have criticized the Trump administration for focusing on Muslim extremists at the expense of efforts to combat violent white supremacists at a time when hate crimes are on the rise. That conversation has taken on a new urgency since Charlottesville.

So how big is the modern white supremacist movement? And how is the Trump administration responding to the threat? Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with David Schanzer (@schanzerdavid), director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security at Duke University.

This segment aired on August 31, 2017.

