Which Group Is A Bigger Threat, Islamic Extremists Or Violent White Supremacists?07:39Play
Some former homeland security officials have criticized the Trump administration for focusing on Muslim extremists at the expense of efforts to combat violent white supremacists at a time when hate crimes are on the rise. That conversation has taken on a new urgency since Charlottesville.
So how big is the modern white supremacist movement? And how is the Trump administration responding to the threat? Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with David Schanzer (@schanzerdavid), director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security at Duke University.
This segment aired on August 31, 2017.
