Yale Renames Calhoun College After Pressure From Students And Community
The name "Calhoun" will be removed Tuesday from a residential building at Yale University. John C. Calhoun was a Yale graduate, U.S. vice president and a white supremacist who supported slavery. Student activists, faculty and some members of the community lobbied the administration to change the name, which they viewed as a symbol of racism.
Here & Now’s Phoebe Petrovic (@phoebepetrovic) reports.
This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
