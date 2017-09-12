Here & Now
Support the news
Was Irma, Harvey Coverage Too Much?
In the last few weeks, storm coverage of Harvey and Irma has been wall-to-wall and reporters have put themselves in the middle of hurricane-force winds and deadly storm surges. Many are asking, what draws the line between doing a public service and needlessly putting oneself at risk?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about storm coverage with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news