Was Irma, Harvey Coverage Too Much?

September 12, 2017
This image taken from video shows CNN's Chris Cuomo during his afternoon coverage of Hurricane Irma in Naples, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Journalists were the shock troops allowing the nation to experience the storm from the comfort of their living rooms. Networks all brought their top teams in on the weekend for special coverage, non-stop on the news channels. (CNN via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In the last few weeks, storm coverage of Harvey and Irma has been wall-to-wall and reporters have put themselves in the middle of hurricane-force winds and deadly storm surges. Many are asking, what draws the line between doing a public service and needlessly putting oneself at risk?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about storm coverage with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

