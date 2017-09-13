Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Florida Keys Residents Return To Homes Battered By Irma

September 13, 2017
Bill Quinn surveys the damage caused to his trailer home from Hurricane Irma at the Seabreeze Trailer Park in Islamorada, in the Florida Keys, Sept. 12, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Residents of the Florida Keys are beginning to grasp the full scope of the damage from Irma as they return to their homes and businesses.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) of The Miami Herald, who rode out the storm in Key West and has surveyed damage along the island chain in the days since.

This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

