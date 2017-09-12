Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Investing In Infrastructure, Before And After Hurricanes

September 12, 2017
A damaged house is seen in a flooded street at the Enchanted Shores manufactured home park in Naples, Fla., on Sept. 11, 2017 after Hurricane Irma hit Florida. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Moody’s Analytics is now estimating the cost of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to be somewhere between $150 and $200 billion. In addition to the loss of property, there could also be long-term economic losses from the storms. Some experts say that by investing in cities ahead of disasters, governments and companies could end up saving money.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about the costs of storms.

This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

