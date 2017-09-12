Here & Now
Investing In Infrastructure, Before And After Hurricanes
Moody’s Analytics is now estimating the cost of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to be somewhere between $150 and $200 billion. In addition to the loss of property, there could also be long-term economic losses from the storms. Some experts say that by investing in cities ahead of disasters, governments and companies could end up saving money.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about the costs of storms.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
