Investing In Infrastructure, Before And After Hurricanes

Moody’s Analytics is now estimating the cost of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to be somewhere between $150 and $200 billion. In addition to the loss of property, there could also be long-term economic losses from the storms. Some experts say that by investing in cities ahead of disasters, governments and companies could end up saving money.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about the costs of storms.