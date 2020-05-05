Nearly a year after students from the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy were harassed and allegedly discriminated against during a field trip at the Museum of Fine Arts, the museum has agreed to commit $500,000 to community engagement and collaboration with the school.

“Today’s agreement affirms the experiences of students and teachers from the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy and lifts up their voices and the voices of local communities of color to help shape change and greater understanding,” State Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. “This agreement lays out processes which can serve as a model for cultural institutions in our ongoing collective work to build diversity and inclusivity in Boston and well beyond.”

This is part of a larger first-of-its-kind agreement born of an investigation into the incident by the attorney general’s office. In a press release issued May 5, staff in Healey’s office called this an “innovative, forward-looking, and collaborative approach to address allegations of racism.” The memorandum of understanding was developed with input from key community partners, including the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy, Lawyers for Civil Rights and the NAACP Boston Branch. Other elements of this effort at reconciliation include hiring a consultant to assist with diversity and inclusion and implementation of these action items.

“There’s nothing more important to us than making sure everyone feels welcome at the MFA,” said MFA director Matthew Teitelbaum. “Working with Attorney General Healey and the Davis Leadership Academy, we have the opportunity to create a new model of inclusion and diversity to serve Boston and we hope to set an example for others to follow. We look forward to our partnership and embracing this important work.”

The consultant will also be charged with studying the museum’s broader culture and climate as a whole in regards to welcoming the community and nurturing a feeling of belonging. The school, the MFA, and those who participated in the field trip will also work on an action plan with the museum to make sure everyone who visits feels welcome.

“On behalf of the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy Charter Public School, we would like to thank Attorney General Maura Healey and her staff in the Civil Rights Division for all the hard work expended in investigating and resolving serious allegations of racial discrimination reported by our students and staff arising out of a field trip to the Museum of Fine Arts last May,” said board of trustees chairman Dr. Michael Silas, executive director Christopher Coblyn, and principal Arturo Forrest in a statement. “The Academy also is grateful that the MFA, in recognizing that much more needs to be done to create a more inclusive environment for current and future patrons, is willing to take constructive measures to build community relationships to achieve that goal.”

The MFA and the consultant will provide biannual reports for the public on the progress of these efforts, the press release said. The biannual reports will be provided to the AG’s office and will be made available on the MFA’s website. Beyond that, the MFA is seeking to add new programming and enhance what exists to improve the processes in place for "building and deepening connections with communities of color." This includes partnerships with local schools and community organizations that primarily serve students of color, partnerships with local artists of color, and leadership programs and internship opportunities for local high school students of color.

“We are deeply grateful to the attorney general for championing these important civil rights issues on behalf of students, families, educators, and communities of color,” said Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights. “This agreement creates a unique blueprint for community engagement and dialogue about the importance of diversity, inclusion, and cultural competency in all cultural and public institutions so that they better reflect and respect the diverse populations they serve. “

In regards to policies and procedures, the MFA will implement an anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policy. This applies both to the treatment of members of the public by MFA staff and volunteers, and to the treatment of members of the public by other visitors.

There will also be a policy to help address complaints of discrimination and harassment made by members of the public and a policy for conducting internal investigations into complaints. The MFA will continue to develop and implement a plan to provide unconscious bias training for all employees at all levels and for volunteers. The MFA will also train front-line staff, security guards and volunteers on its new policies and how to interact with children in a developmentally appropriate and positive way.