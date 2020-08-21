The ARTery The ARTery

With 'State Vs Natasha Banina,' Needham's Arlekin Players Theatre Draws International Attention
August 21, 2020
A production by Needham’s Arlekin Players Theatre is getting global attention.

The performance features an experimental combination of Zoom and animation in its interactive play called “State vs Natasha Banina.”

WBUR’s Cristela Guerra has more.

This segment aired on August 21, 2020.

Cristela Guerra Reporter
Cristela Guerra is an arts and culture reporter for The ARTery.

Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

