Women Brewers Describe Harassment, Abuse05:37
May 27, 2021
Production manager Brienne Allan at the Notch tap room in Salem. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Women brewers are speaking up across the nation about abuse and harassment they’ve encountered in the beer industry.

It all started in Boston two weeks ago when one woman, who works at Notch Brewing, asked a simple question on Instagram: Is anyone else experiencing sexist comments?

Arts and culture reporter Cristela Guerra joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share the story.

This segment aired on May 27, 2021.

