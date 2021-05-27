Advertisement
Women brewers are speaking up across the nation about abuse and harassment they’ve encountered in the beer industry.
It all started in Boston two weeks ago when one woman, who works at Notch Brewing, asked a simple question on Instagram: Is anyone else experiencing sexist comments?
Arts and culture reporter Cristela Guerra joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share the story.
This segment aired on May 27, 2021.
Cristela Guerra Reporter
Cristela Guerra is an arts and culture reporter for The ARTery.
