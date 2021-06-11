The Springfield Symphony Orchestra board and its musicians are waging a public debate over union contracts, including the length of the upcoming season.

The SSO, touted as Massachusetts' largest symphony outside Boston, faces many financial challenges, according to its board. And they say the problems existed well before the pandemic.

The SSO hasn't played together since before March 2020. This year in April, its executive director resigned. And at the end of May, the contract of longtime maestro Kevin Rhodes wrapped up.

Rhodes is in Milan right now, rehearsing with a ballet orchestra at La Scala.

As to whether he’ll conduct in Springfield again, he said, reservedly, “That decision lies in the hands of people other than me.”

Rhodes said he would love to return — though seemed surprised his name was still on the SSO's website.

The musicians are also without a contract. They've been in negotiations with the SSO board since last year.

The most recent offer from the board came last week. It's a one-year contract for a season that begins in December, with about half the usual number of concerts.

The symphony’s interim executive director, John Anz, said the SSO must think beyond this season. He said they've been losing tens of thousands of dollars a year, for years.

“We're asking the musicians to understand the predicament and to consider a partial one-year [contract] while we figure out how we get past one year,” he said.