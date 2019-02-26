Bostonomix
Support the news
Is Mass. Ready For An Economic Slowdown?04:52Play
Unemployment is down and Massachusetts' economy continues to expand. But some high tech executives warn the state may not be ready when an economic slowdown arrives. To highlight the risks, the Massachusetts High Technology Council will host a forum Tuesday, "Massachusetts' Fiscal Stability — A Looming Crisis And Generational Opportunity."
To talk more about the issue, Aron Ain, chairman of the council, joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on February 26, 2019.
+Join the discussion
Support the news