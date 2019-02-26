Support the news

Is Mass. Ready For An Economic Slowdown?04:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 26, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Unemployment is down and Massachusetts' economy continues to expand. But some high tech executives warn the state may not be ready when an economic slowdown arrives. To highlight the risks, the Massachusetts High Technology Council will host a forum Tuesday, "Massachusetts' Fiscal Stability — A Looming Crisis And Generational Opportunity."

To talk more about the issue, Aron Ain, chairman of the council, joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on February 26, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news