When it comes to limiting greenhouse gas emission in New England, beware the Ides of March. That's when electric-generating plants in the region have to meet an important deadline to announce their plans to produce power beyond their current contracts.

The Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, Conn., is one of those plants. Its owners aren't sure the plant — which is the largest generator of carbon-free electricity in New England — will be producing power at all unless they can get financial booster shot from the state. WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports for All Things Considered.