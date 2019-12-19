Ten years ago at this time, America was digging itself out of the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Now, a booming job market — including the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years — has the U.S. economy celebrating more than a decade of sustained economic growth.

That growth is expected to continue into 2020, though there's still some uncertainty about how long it will last.

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the economy heading back into the New Year and look back on a successful 2019.