City Council Blames Oversight Issues For Fall River Pot Shop Congestion

When Northeast Alternatives opened its doors for the sale of recreational marijuana in January, CFO Rich Rosier said sales were strong.

"We went through one hundred people in an hour, so that’s very good per transaction time," Rosier said. "We’re planning on 45 cars, per 30 minutes and it’s looking like we can up the ante on that and have more people show up."

Since opening day, the influx of customers hasn’t stopped. The dispensary sees as many as a thousand people on busy days and generates millions of dollars in revenue. And the city gets a cut of those sales, too.

But it’s almost a year later and the mood in Fall River is quite different. Jeffrey Espinola and his family live directly behind Northeast Alternatives. He said his three kids love to play outside but they can't because of the smells coming from the dispensary. That, along with traffic and loud noises, has caused him to second guess his decision to purchase the house they’ve lived in for six years.

"If I could go back and sell the house I would," Espinola said. "I would sell it in a heartbeat. I don’t want to stay in this place."

Northeast Alternatives began operating as a recreational pot facility in January 2019. The facility shares a street with over 20 residential homes. (Image via Google Maps)

Over two dozen residents complained to the city this fall about the effect the dispensary is having on their neighborhood.

City officials acknowledge the issues and some blame the mayor. Council member Stephen Long said Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia had unilateral approval over where the facility would be located... and the city council had no idea about any of it.

"The mayor decided that it was his prerogative to figure it all out," Long said. "He just kept us out of it. We never had one meeting. Never a public hearing, never any of that."

But Glenn Hathaway, the city’s building inspector, said Northeast Alternatives is properly zoned. He said one of the problems is that the city expected more pot shops to be in operation, alleviating the congestion and pressure on the neighborhood. That didn’t happen because they were put on hold following the arrest of Correia who’s accused of extorting marijuana vendors in a pay-to-play scheme.